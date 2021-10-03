I-Cubs Finish Season on Eight Game Losing Skid

DES MOINES, IA - The Omaha Storm Chasers (73-56) scored in each of the final three frames to beat the Iowa Cubs (51-78) 6-3 in the 2021 season finale, Sunday at Principal Park.

Omaha took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when Edward Olivares drove in Lucius Fox on an RBI single. Iowa answered back in the second, scoring a run of their own on an RBI single from Liam Spence, tying the game at one run apiece.

They moved their lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice bunt from Levi Jordan. Dakota Chalmers, Blake Whitney and Jackson McClelland kept the lead intact through six innings, striking out nine combined batters.

Erick Mejia tied the game in the seventh with a solo home run, but Iowa quickly regained the lead on a sacrifice fly from Spence. Unfortunately for Iowa, the Storm Chasers came back once again, this time taking the lead.

A costly error by Iowa and a double from Mejia gave Omaha three runs in the eighth inning, giving them a 5-3 lead. They added another run in the ninth and Grant Gavin struck out four batters in his two innings of work to end the game, a 6-3 win for the Storm Chasers.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Blake Whitney allowed just one hit and two walks over his three innings of relief. The righty struck out six of the 11 batters he faced.

- Christopher Morel and Liam Spence each recorded two hits today, the only two multi-hit efforts in Iowa's lineup. They accounted for four of the I-Cubs' seven total hits.

- Both pitching staffs walked 10 batters today, combining to walk (20) the same amount of batters that they struck out (20). 10 free passes surrendered by Omaha tied the season high by any opponent all year for Iowa, set back on June 19 by St. Paul.

Today's game completed the 2021 season for the Iowa Cubs, ending with a record of 51-78. They begin the 2022 season on the road with a six-game set on April 5 in Buffalo before beginning their home slate on Tuesday, April 12, against Toledo. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

