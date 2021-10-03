Castano Takes No-Hitter into the Eighth Inning as Jacksonville Claims Season Finale

October 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Left-hander Daniel Castano was magnificent for Jacksonville in the season finale against Gwinnett, setting down the first 15 batters he faced and carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning in a 4-0 Jumbo Shrimp win over the Stripers from Coolray Field.

The Jumbo Shrimp (75-55, 6-4) closes out the 2021 campaign with a .577 winning percentage, the best since Jacksonville won their final Southern League title.

Castano (win, 7-2) finished with two strikeouts and allowed only two hits in the contest. He needed only 76 pitches (53 strikes) to polish off the Stripers. He closes out the campaign having gone at least five innings in each of his final eight outings, and posted a 3.05 ERA over that final stretch.

The Jumbo Shrimp gave him the early lead in the second inning. Isan Díaz began the frame by drawing a walk against Tucker Davidson (loss, 2-2). Joe Dunand and Zack Zehner followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Brian Navarreto then came through with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Jacksonville pulled away in the sixth. Lorenzo Quintana led off with a single to right and Díaz followed with an RBI triple into the right field corner. Two batters later, Zehner ripped a single up the middle to score Díaz and make it 3-0. With two outs in the inning, Castano helped himself by hitting a rocket to shortstop that caromed into center field to increase the lead to 4-0.

After Philip Ervin broke up the no-hit bid in the eighth, Castano was able to keep the shutout intact, completing his longest outing of the season.

Rob Zastryzny picked up a strikeout in a scoreless ninth to close out the contest.

The Jumbo Shrimp open the 2022 season at 121 Financial Ballpark on Tuesday, April 5 when they welcome the Worchester Red Sox to Jacksonville to begin a six-game series.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.