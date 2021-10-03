Syracuse Mets' 2021 Season Finale Cancelled Because of Rain

SYRACUSE, NY - Sunday afternoon's Syracuse Mets 2021 season finale against the Buffalo Bisons has been cancelled because of rain. The game will not be made up because this is the last scheduled day of the season.

Fans with tickets for Sunday's cancelled game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Sunday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

The Syracuse Mets will return to the field in 2022 with Opening Day scheduled for April 5, 2022 at NBT Bank Stadium. New season tickets go on sale November 1, 2021. Fans can email Will Commisso any time at wcommisso@syracusemets.com to get on the waiting list or call the ticket office at 315-474-7833. Flex Plans go on sale Black Friday, November 26, 2021. Single game tickets for the 2022 season go on sale Saturday, March 5, 2022.

