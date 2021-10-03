Saints Put a Bow on First Triple-A Season with 6-4 Win

TOLEDO, OH - The 2021 St. Paul Saints season came to an end on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field. Andrew Albers, who pitched the first game of the season in Omaha, started the final game. He pitched well and the offense did more than enough in a 6-4 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens. The Saints finished the season 67-63.

The Saints got on the board first in the second inning. Jimmy Kerrigan walked with one out and moved to third on a Sherman Johnson double. Damek Tomscha's groundout to third scored Kerrigan giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth the Saints put up a crooked number as Kerrigan led off the inning with an infield single to short. A walk to Johnson put runners at first and second. The Saints loaded the bases on a Tomscha single to right. A wild pitch scored Kerrigan to make it 2-0. David Bañuelos made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly to right and two batters later an RBI single by Tomás Telis gave the Saints a 4-0 lead.

Albers cruised through the first four innings allowing just three hits. In the fifth, however, he made two costly mistakes, the only mistakes on the afternoon for Albers. The Mud Hens tied it with a couple of long balls as they went back-to-back in the fifth. Ryan Kreidler led off with a single to left and with two outs JaCoby Jones singled. Kody Clemens then hit a three-run homer to right, his 18th of the season, making it 4-3. Spencer Torkelson followed with a solo homer to left, his 11th of the season, tying the game at four. Albers went 6.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out three.

Telis then gave the Saints the lead in the seventh. He clubbed a solo homer to left, his career high 12th home run in his 13th season, putting the Saints up 5-4. Telis finished the day 3-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored.

The Saints tacked on an insurance run in the eighth as Drews Stankiewicz doubled to right with one out. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch increasing the lead to 6-4.

