Knights Drop Final Game of 2021 to Redbirds 4-3

(MEMPHIS, TN) -- Infielders Danny Mendick and Romy Gonzalez hit back-to-back home runs to start the game, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the final game of the 2021 season by a score of 4-3 to the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN.

With a 2-0 lead after just one inning, the Knights tacked on one more run in the top of the fifth inning thanks again to Gonzalez, who hit a sacrifice-fly RBI to score Blake Rutherford for the third and final run of the afternoon.

LHP John Parke started the game for the Knights and was sharp in his final outing of 2021. Parke allowed just one hit and no runs over 4.2 innings pitched. He did not factor in the decision.

The Redbirds scored three runs off Charlotte reliever Kaleb Roper in the sixth inning to tie the game at 3-3. The first Memphis run of the day came when Roper hit Luken Baker with the bases loaded and Rayder Ascaino scored to make it 3-1. The Memphis Redbirds added two more runs in the inning to tie things up on a costly fielding error by Gonzalez.

With the game knotted at 3-3, the Redbirds added the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning off LHP Anderson Severino (0-1, 0.64), who was saddled with the loss. Severino allowed an RBI single to Charlotte native Alec Burleson, which proved to be the game winning run. Charlotte failed to muster any more runs in the ninth.

The Knights finished the season with a 47-81 overall record. The team also went 2-6 during "The Final Stretch" with two games cancelled due to weather. Charlotte lost all three games in Memphis to close out the season.

The Knights will open the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 5 in Norfolk, VA against the Norfolk Tides. The Knights will return home to Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, April 12 to play the team's home opener at Truist Field. Charlotte's first homestand of the season consists of a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds.

