ACC Baseball Championship Returns to Charlotte

October 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Knights have announced the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship will return to Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 24-29.

Nearly 59,000 fans attended the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte, which ranks as the fifth-highest attendance in tournament history and the highest since 2015.

"We're excited to have the ACC Baseball Championship return to the city of Charlotte for the second consecutive year," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. "The Charlotte Knights, in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte, continue to be outstanding partners. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans enjoyed a tremendous experience in Charlotte during the 2021 event, and we know that will only continue as we all look forward to our 2022 ACC Baseball Championship."

The ACC Baseball Championship has been held in the Charlotte region three times with Duke winning the 2021 title, while Georgia Tech won the 2000 championship and Wake Forest captured the 2001 title, with both latter tournaments held in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

"We are very pleased to host the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte," stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. "We would once again like to thank the ACC for its commitment in bringing this week-long collegiate baseball tournament to our region. We're also very pleased with the continued support from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, as well as our great partners at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the Charlotte Sports Foundation."

"This is incredibly welcome news for a hospitality industry that has been devastated by the effects of the pandemic," added Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. "We're grateful to the ACC for their continued partnership and the positive impact they've had on Charlotte over the years. We look forward to welcoming back the teams and their fans to the Queen City for another memorable ACC baseball championship event."

Located in Uptown Charlotte, Truist Field opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Charlotte Knights, a Triple-A minor league baseball team. The stadium hosted the 2016 Triple-A All-Star Game and has been the site of more than 25 college baseball games. Stadium capacity is 10,200 and has hosted more than four million fans since opening.

"We look forward to hosting ACC baseball fans in Charlotte this upcoming May," said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. "The Charlotte Knights, CSF, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte have been working diligently together to ensure a fist-class experience and we look forward to welcoming the ACC back to the Queen City."

Eight ACC teams were selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament, the second-most teams of any conference. The ACC has had at least six teams in the NCAA tournament for 17 straight years. It marked the fifth year since 2010 that at least eight ACC teams have landed spots in the field.

With NC State and Virginia reaching the College World Series, the ACC sent at least one team to Omaha for the 15th consecutive year that the event has been held. It was the 10th time during that time period that multiple conference teams have made the trip to Omaha. A total of 28 ACC teams - nearly a quarter of the total field - have earned CWS berths since 2006.

ACC teams have combined to win at least 17 games in each of the previous 15 NCAA Baseball Championships, including a record 31 games in 2006. The conference won 24 games this postseason.

Headlined by Louisville's Henry Davis selected with No. 1 overall pick, 63 ACC student-athletes were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates made Davis the fifth No. 1 overall pick from current ACC schools.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.