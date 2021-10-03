Clemens, Torkelson Go Back-To-Back in Season Finale

TOLEDO, Ohio - Kody Clemens and Spencer Torkelson crushed back-to-back home runs for the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday, but the St. Paul Saints triumphed in the season finale by a 6-4 count at Fifth Third Field.

Clemens finished 2-for-4 for with a three-run homer and a single, while Torkelson ended the day 1-for-3 with a solo shot for his 11th Triple-A homer and 30th big fly of his maiden professional season. Josh Lester went 2-for-2 with a double and single before being lifted following a collision on the basepaths, while Ryan Kriedler and JaCoby Jones each tallied a single and a run.

Pedro Payano got the start and recorded four strikeouts in five innings of work, allowing four earned runs on six hits and four walks. Brad Bass and A.J. Ladwig both fanned a pair in one scoreless inning of relief, but Miguel Del Pozo was tagged with the loss after giving up a home run to lead off the top of the seventh stanza.

St. Paul (67-63) opened the scoring with a run in the top of the second inning. Jimmy Kerrigan reached on a walk before Sherman Johnson whacked a double into deep right to put runners on second and third with one down. Damek Tomscha then grounded out to third, allowing Kerrigan to come home and give the visitors a 1-0 edge.

The Saints added to their lead with three runs in the top of the fourth. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Kerrigan came home on a wild pitch to double St. Paul's advantage. David Bañuelos then lifted a sacrifice fly to right to drive in Sherman Johnson before Tomas Telís the grounded a base hit up the middle to plate Damek Tomscha and open up a 4-0 cushion.

The Mud Hens (74-56) responded with two consecutive homers to restore parity in the bottom of the fifth. Kreidler and JaCoby Jones each singled into left-center to put men on first and second with two down. After both runners moved up a base on a passed ball, Clemens put Toledo on the board with a three-run blast to right for his 18th home run of the campaign. Torkelson promptly added a solo shot to left-center to knot the score at four apiece.

However, St. Paul reclaimed the lead for good in the top of the seventh, as Telís led off the inning with a line-drive home run to left. One inning later, Drew Stankiewicz scampered home on a wild pitch to make it a 6-4 ballgame, which held on to be the final tally

What's Next:

The Mud Hens return to Fifth Third Field to begin the 2022 campaign on Tuesday, April 5 when they host the Rochester Red Wings.

