Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest in Charlotte, 12-2

May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Indianapolis Indians were held to just two hits as the Charlotte Knights slugged their way to a victory in the fifth game of the six-game set on Saturday night, 12-2.

Indians Record: 16-17

Charlotte Record: 15-20

WP: Zach Muckenhirn (2-1)

LP: Matt Eckelman (0-3)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.