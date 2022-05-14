Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest in Charlotte, 12-2
May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Indianapolis Indians were held to just two hits as the Charlotte Knights slugged their way to a victory in the fifth game of the six-game set on Saturday night, 12-2.
Indians Record: 16-17
Charlotte Record: 15-20
WP: Zach Muckenhirn (2-1)
LP: Matt Eckelman (0-3)
Check out the Indianapolis Indians Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 14, 2022
- Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest in Charlotte, 12-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Votto & Crew Storm Past Hens, 7-1 - Louisville Bats
- Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest in Charlotte, 12-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Edged out by Nashville 8-5 Saturday - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Loses Fourth-Straight Game Against Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- DeJong Drives Memphis to Fourth Straight Victory, Redbirds Clinch Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Score Early, Win Third in a Row - Durham Bulls
- Shutout Snaps Win Streak at Five - Iowa Cubs
- Balanced Attack Leads Sounds Past Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Kowar Throws Strong Outing to Give Omaha Shutout Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Muller's 12-Strikeout Effort Not Enough as Stripers Lose 6-0 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints and Clippers Rained Out, Doubleheader Sunday - St. Paul Saints
- Stewart, Fitzgerald Record Multi-Hit Days in Loss to Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons and Lehigh Valley Rained out on Saturday, Play Two Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Wesneski Lifts RailRiders to Skid-Snapping Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs and Buffalo Postponed Due to Rain - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mets Winning Streak Ends with 4-1 RailRiders Win on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- St. Paul at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-16) at Charlotte Knights (14-20) - Indianapolis Indians
- May 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Reds All-Star Joey Votto to Begin Rehab with Bats Tonight - Louisville Bats
- Mitchell's Two-Home Run Night Lifts Indians over Knights in Extras, 7-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Walk-Off Storm Chasers to Take Series - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest in Charlotte, 12-2
- Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest in Charlotte, 12-2
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-16) at Charlotte Knights (14-20)
- Mitchell's Two-Home Run Night Lifts Indians over Knights in Extras, 7-5
- Mitchell's Two-Home Run Night Lifts Indians over Knights in Extras, 7-5