Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Syracuse Mets (13-20) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-22)

Game 34 | Home Game 17 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, May 14, 2022 | First Pitch 4:05 PM

LHP Mike Montgomery (0-4, 5.54) vs RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-4, 2.48)

MONTGOMERY: Took loss after pitching 5.2 innings, 7 H (tied season high), 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K vs Lehigh Valley on May 7 (4-1 L)

WESNESKI: Handed fourth loss after 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 6 K (four straight games with 6 K) at Rochester on May 8 (2-1 L)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 13, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a third consecutive game to the Syracuse Mets Friday, 3-0. The RailRiders were shut out in back-to-back games for the second time in 2022.

Ryan Weber made his second start of the season for the RailRiders and allowed two runs (one earned) over two innings. It was Weber's first appearance since April 17 following a stint on the COVID-19 Injured List. David Peterson took the ball for the Mets and threw six shutout innings with six strikeouts in his longest outing of the season.

Johneswhy Fargas led off the game with a solo home run to put the Mets ahead 1-0 early. Syracuse added to its lead three batters later after an RBI single by Travis Blankenhorn made it 2-0. Weber, Carlos Espinal and Braden Bristo then managed to keep Syracuse at bay with six consecutive scoreless frames between the second and seventh. Espinal and Bristo allowed just two hits in five total innings out of the bullpen with seven combined strikeouts.

Syracuse tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on a Quinn Brodey solo home run to make it 3-0. Meanwhile, the RailRiders were shut out for the second consecutive night and managed three hits, two from Max McDowell.

David Peterson (2-1) earned his second win for Syracuse. Alex Claudio picked up his second save of the season. Weber (1-1) suffered the loss for SWB.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in their Subway Series Triple-A foes the Syracuse Mets for a six-game series. Its the first trip for the Mets to PNC Field this season. When the two teams met to begin the 2022 season, the RailRiders won the first four games of the season at NBT Bank Stadium before dropping the finale of an eventual five-game series due to inclement weather. This is the first of two trips for Syracuse to this ballpark, and second of four eventual series between the two.

COMO LA FLOR - Estevan Florial's six-game hitting streak (8-21, 2 BB, 3 2B, RBI) was snapped in Wednesday's day game (season high). He does however have a thirteen-game on base streak, the longest for any RailRider this season. He has raised his on base percentage from .311 to .364 (53 point difference). The longest on base streak of his RailRiders career is eighteen-straight that occurred from June 11 to July 7 (.448 OBP). 2022 is Florial's second season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

BIGGER IN MOOSIC - Texas-native Hayden Wesneski takes the ball tonight for his seventh start of the season (which ties Matt Krook for most this season). The righthander enters tonight's contest leading qualified RailRiders in WHIP (0.86) and ERA (2.48). Wesneski began the 2022 season with five shutout innings against Syracuse on April 6 at NBT Bank Stadium, allowing just two hits. The only two hits he's allowed against the Mets this year came from two players who are not currently active on the Syracuse roster (Patrick Mazieka and Carlos Rincon). Tonight will be his second outing against the Mets this season and fourth all-time.

M & M - Mike Montgomery is making his second start against the RailRiders this season. The former-RailRider himself matched up with Wesneski on May 6 as well, matching him with four shutout as well as hitless innings allowing just two baserunners (ROE and HBP). In his first four starts (17.0 IP), Montgomery held a 2.65 ERA, .197 BAA and 0.82 WHIP. Since then in his last two starts (9.0 IP), those numbers jump to 11.00 ERA, .350 BAA and 1.89 WHIP.

MOVIN' ON UP - Friday, Baseball America updated it's top 40 prospects list for every MLB team. RailRiders LHP JP Sears moved up from his number 28 ranking to number 22. Here's hat BA said: "The reliever, whom the Yankees acquired from the Mariners for Nick Rumbelow in 2017, has gradually improved to the point where he made his big league debut. He parks his fastball in the mid 90's and pairs it with an excellent pair of offspeeds in his mid-80's changeup and low-80's slider."

PITA OUT - Prior to yesterday's game, Matt Pita was placed on the 7-Day Injured List. He was scratched from the lineup just before first pitch where he was set to bat seventh and play left field. It's his first trip to the injured list this season.

BRONX BOMBIN' - On this date in 1967 at Yankee Stadium, Mickey Mantle launched his 500th career home run. Mantle hit his historic dinger against Baltimore Orioles reliever Stu Miller in a 6-5 Yankees victory. He finished his career with 536 long balls, which is good for second all-time in Yankees history behind only Babe Ruth's 659.

QUICK HITS - When SWB scores three or fewer runs, they have a 2-17 record... The RailRiders have had at least one postponed game in each of their first five series this season... The only series win Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won this season was against Syracuse... The RailRiders are currently the lowest they've been in the standings all season, tenth place (last) and 10.5 games out of first place... The RailRiders are now 4-12 at home this season... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has already made 17 transactions in the month of May. They had 18 in the entirety of April...

ON DECK - Tomorrow's finale with Syracuse is Sunday Family Funday, presented by Geissinger and Q92. Kids can play catch on the field from noon until 12:20 PM, get $2 Dippin Dots and Mamita's Ices all game long and can run the bases after the final out of the game.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (24-8) defeated the Chicago White Sox 10-4 last night. Giancarlo Stanton swatted two home runs while Aaron Judge hit a solo shot. New York is on a five-game winning streak and have guaranteed at least a series split with the White Sox. Jordan Montgomery takes the ball against Dallas Keuchel tonight at 7:05 PM... The Altoona Curve walked off on the Somerset Patriots (19-11) in ten innings 2-1 on Friday. Jeisson Rosario drove in the only run with an RBI single in the ninth to force extra innings. Luis Medina makes his sixth start today at 4:00 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (15-15) fell 8-3 to the Aberdeen Ironbirds. The Ironbirds scored six times in the first against Beck Way in his toughest outing of the season. The Renegades' bullpen fired 6.1 hitless/scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. T.J. Sikkema will make just his second start tonight at 6:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (14-16) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays. The Tarpons rallied twice tied 1-1 and 2-2, eventually winning on a Benjamin Cowles RBI single in the seventh. Jack Neely locked up his third save. They play tonight at 6:35 PM...

