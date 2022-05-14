Stewart, Fitzgerald Record Multi-Hit Days in Loss to Rochester

May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - Despite a late rally, the Worcester Red Sox (15-20) dropped their ninth in a row, a 9-5 loss to the red-hot Rochester Red Wings (23-12) in front of 9,042 at Polar Park.

Rochester scored in four different offensive innings, starting with a two-run third frame. In the second, Luis Garcia came to the plate with a man on and lifted a home run over the berm in left. That swing continued Garcia's torrid stretch this week, and after a 3-for-5 day today, is 9-for-20 in the series.

An inning later, the Red Wings strung together three straight RBI hits. Richard Urena chased WooSox starter Carlos Martinez with a run-scoring single. Worcester went to the bullpen for Michael Feliz, who gave up a two-run double to Alfredo Rodriguez and an RBI single to Andrew Stevenson to make it 6-0 Rochester.

Martinez took the loss, charged with five earned runs in 3.2 innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked one in his second start with the Boston organization.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.