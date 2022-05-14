Stewart, Fitzgerald Record Multi-Hit Days in Loss to Rochester
May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - Despite a late rally, the Worcester Red Sox (15-20) dropped their ninth in a row, a 9-5 loss to the red-hot Rochester Red Wings (23-12) in front of 9,042 at Polar Park.
Rochester scored in four different offensive innings, starting with a two-run third frame. In the second, Luis Garcia came to the plate with a man on and lifted a home run over the berm in left. That swing continued Garcia's torrid stretch this week, and after a 3-for-5 day today, is 9-for-20 in the series.
An inning later, the Red Wings strung together three straight RBI hits. Richard Urena chased WooSox starter Carlos Martinez with a run-scoring single. Worcester went to the bullpen for Michael Feliz, who gave up a two-run double to Alfredo Rodriguez and an RBI single to Andrew Stevenson to make it 6-0 Rochester.
Martinez took the loss, charged with five earned runs in 3.2 innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked one in his second start with the Boston organization.
