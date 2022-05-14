Votto & Crew Storm Past Hens, 7-1

LOUISVILLE, KY - Reds rehabbing first baseman Joey Votto reached three times, Aristides Aquino homered and doubled and Graham Ashcraft struck out nine in 5.0 innings to lead the Louisville Bats to a 7-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Donning special Dr. Strange-themed jerseys, the Bats jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Votto blooped an RBI single and came around to score in a three-run second inning and Aquino launched a 425-foot homer in the bottom of the third.

Leading 4-0, Louisville added three more runs in the fourth with an RBI single from Cristian Santana, run-scoring double from Aquino and an error in left that allowed Jake Bauers to score.

Ashcraft cruised behind the early offense to allow just one run on one hit with nine strikeouts over his 5.0-inning start. He fanned five consecutive batters over the second and third inning and allowed his lone run to score on an RBI groundout in the top of the fourth.

Votto finished 1-for-1 with a run scored, RBI and pair of walks in his first rehab appearance since landing on the Injured List on May 3.

Aquino extended his on-base streak to 24 games with his two-hit night.

The contest was a 7.0-inning game after the original start time was delayed by nearly two hours by inclement weather.

The Bats and Mud Hens conclude their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. LHP Mike Minor is scheduled for a second rehab start for Louisville against vs RHP Elvin Rodriguez (1-1, 4.58).

