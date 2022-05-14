Wesneski Lifts RailRiders to Skid-Snapping Win

May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets on Saturday 4-1. Hayden Wesneski registered his second quality start of the season by allowing one run over six innings.

Wesneski made his seventh start of the season for the RailRiders and pitched six innings of one-run ball. He retired 14 consecutive hitters between the first and sixth frames. Mark Montgomery took the ball for the Mets and allowed three runs in five innings of work.

The Mets got their lone run of the game three batters in. Daniel Palka hit his ninth home run of the season to put Syracuse ahead 1-0. The RailRiders then responded in their half of the first. Estevan Florial led off with a double, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at one. With the double, Florial extended his team-high on-base streak to 14 games.

SWB grabbed the lead in the third after an RBI single from Oswald Peraza made it 2-1. Evan Alexander, who went 1-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base, scored for the RailRiders. Two innings later, Armando Alvarez extended the lead to 3-1 with his second home run of the season.

In the seventh, Peraza picked up his second RBI of the evening to put the RailRiders ahead 4-1. He finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI, his second multi-hit effort of the series.

Trevor Lane, José Mujica and Shelby Miller combined to throw three scoreless innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen and close out a 4-1 victory. RailRiders' relievers have allowed just one run over 10 innings in the last two games.

Wesneski (1-4) secured his first win for SWB. Miller picked up his team-leading third save of the season. Montgomery (0-5) dropped the decision for Syracuse.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:05 PM. It's Sunday Family Fun Day, presented by Geisinger and Q92. Kids can play catch on the field from noon to 12:20 PM, get $2 Dippin' Dots and Mamita's Ices all game long, and can run the bases after the game. Tickets are available on swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

12-22

