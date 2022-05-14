Saints and Clippers Rained Out, Doubleheader Sunday

COLUMBUS, OH - Bailey Ober will have to wait another day to pitch his rehab game with the St. Paul Saints. Mother Nature didn't cooperate on Saturday night as the game between the Saints and Columbus Clippers was rained out. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 14 beginning at 12:05 p.m. (CT). Both games of the doubleheader are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of game one. The Saints will send the right-handed Ober (NR) to the mound in game one against Clippers LHP Konner Pilkington (0-0, 9.53). In game two the Saints send RHP Dereck Rodríguez (1-0, 0.77) to the mound against Clippers LHP Tanner Tully (3-0, 3.54). The games can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

