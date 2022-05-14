Saints and Clippers Rained Out, Doubleheader Sunday
May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Bailey Ober will have to wait another day to pitch his rehab game with the St. Paul Saints. Mother Nature didn't cooperate on Saturday night as the game between the Saints and Columbus Clippers was rained out. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Sunday, May 14 beginning at 12:05 p.m. (CT). Both games of the doubleheader are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of game one. The Saints will send the right-handed Ober (NR) to the mound in game one against Clippers LHP Konner Pilkington (0-0, 9.53). In game two the Saints send RHP Dereck Rodríguez (1-0, 0.77) to the mound against Clippers LHP Tanner Tully (3-0, 3.54). The games can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
Check out the St. Paul Saints Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 14, 2022
- Saints and Clippers Rained Out, Doubleheader Sunday - St. Paul Saints
- Stewart, Fitzgerald Record Multi-Hit Days in Loss to Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons and Lehigh Valley Rained out on Saturday, Play Two Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Wesneski Lifts RailRiders to Skid-Snapping Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs and Buffalo Postponed Due to Rain - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mets Winning Streak Ends with 4-1 RailRiders Win on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- St. Paul at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-16) at Charlotte Knights (14-20) - Indianapolis Indians
- May 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Reds All-Star Joey Votto to Begin Rehab with Bats Tonight - Louisville Bats
- Mitchell's Two-Home Run Night Lifts Indians over Knights in Extras, 7-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Walk-Off Storm Chasers to Take Series - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Saints and Clippers Rained Out, Doubleheader Sunday
- Saints Drop Franchise-Tying Sixth Straight Road Game, 11-7 to Clippers
- Saints Get a Little Relief from Wichita, Pitcher Tyler Viza Promoted; Kyle Garlick Begins Major League Rehab with St. Paul
- Saints Come up Short in Losing Fourth Straight, 7-4 to Clippers
- González Throws Six No-Hit Innings, Saints Squander Four-Run Lead in Ninth, Lose 6-5 in 12