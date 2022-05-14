IronPigs and Buffalo Postponed Due to Rain

May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Saturday night's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up as part of a double-header tomorrow (Sunday, May 15).

First pitch for game one tomorrow will be at 1:35 p.m. Game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. All gates will open at 12:00 p.m. prior to game one. Sunday's game ticket is good for both games. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2022 season or any home game in 2022. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610.841.7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA Members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange. Tickets are subject to availability.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.