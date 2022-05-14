Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 14 at Worcester

May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (22-12) at Worcester Red Sox (15-19)

Saturday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Sterling Sharp (1-0, 5.06) vs. RHP Carlos Martinez (0-1, 67.50)

HOT WWWWWWWINGS: The Red Wings picked up their seventh consecutive victory yesterday, beating Worcester, 6-4, in front of 9,188 fans at Polar Park...starter Jefry Rodriguez cruised through 4.2 innings before allowing a homer followed by three walks and a double that knocked him out of the game...with three runs charged to the righty, it marked his fifth straight start allowing three runs or less...the bullpen followed Rodriguez, allowing just a single run, coming via a home run, in the remaining 4.1 innings...outfielder Matt Lipka picked up his second consecutive multi-hit game and the only Wing to do so yesterday, going 2-for-5, out of the leadoff spot...RHP Sterling Sharp gets the nod and will look to continue the Wings' winning streak, which would be their longest winning streak since the 2019 team won eight straight.

GONE STREAKING: The Wings' have won seven consecutive games, their longest win streak since 2019 when that squad won eight straight and outscored opponents 65-21...the Red Wings have outscored opponents 41-19 during their seven-game streak, meanwhile Rochester's bullpen has surrendered just two earned runs over 31 innings (0.59 ERA)...since 1993, four Rochester clubs have won eight straight games and the 1992 squad was the last time a Red Wings team won 10 in a row.

DENNIS THE MENESES: With first baseman Joey Meneses earning his fifth multi-RBI game last night (2), he is now tied with infielder Luis Garcia for second most multi-RBI games (five) on the club, just one behind outfielder Josh Palacios...Meneses also ranks second on the team in both total RBI (23) and batting average (.310, 39-for-126)...additionally, Meneses has earned the second place spot on the team for home runs (6), doubles (8), total bases (65), and runs scored (18).

THE VIPER: Matt Lipka manned the leadoff spot for the first time this season on Friday night, going 2-for-5, with two runs scored...the outfielder has caught fire in May, going 5-for-9 through his three appearances in the lineup, with four runs scored, two stolen bases and two consecutive multi-hit performances.

FLAWLESS: In the opening series of the season (at TOL), shortstop Luis Garcia committed four errors, leading the club in that category to start the year...since then, Garcia has not committed a single error at shortstop, logging 193.0 flawless innings through 23 games and 89 total chances in the field...Garcia has also assisted in 10 double plays, ranking second in the clubhouse, only behind first baseman Joey Meneses.

2-OUT WARRIORS: Rochester has a knack for hitting with two outs, bringing in 17 of their 23 runs in the Worcester series when down to their final out of the inning...the Wings have the second best batting average (.269, 103-for-383), the second most runs batted in (71), and the second best on-base percentage (.359) with two outs in the International League...Rochester brought in four runs with two outs on Friday, after bringing in three runs when down to their final out of the inning in both Wednesday and Thursday's contests, and seven of their eight runs in Tuesday's game coming with two outs as well...nearly half (50) of the Wings' 114 walks have come when the club is down to the final out of the inning.

SOUTHPAW HUNTERS: Worcester sent southpaw Darwinzon Hernandez to the mound Friday night, the 10th game this season the Wings have faced a left-handed starter... the victory marks an 8-2 record in those contests...Rochester haunts lefties, ranking first in the International League in batting average (.318) while coming in at third in hits (94) and fourth in RBI (56) despite ranking 11th in total at-bats (296).

HOW MANY WINS YOU GOT? A LOT: The Wings roll into Saturday with a chance to pick up their 23rd win of the season in what would be 35 games...the last time the club achieved 23 wins in 35 games was in 1997...it took the 2021 squad 55 games to reach 23 wins...yesterday's 6-4 win on the road also moved the Wings four games above .500 on the road for the first time this season, now posting a 10-6 record as the visiting team...the 2021 team was never above .500 on the road.

HOTLINE BLING: The Red Wings bullpen continues to be a force when the phone rings...dating back to the beginning of May, the 'pen has allowed just two earned runs over their 47.1 innings of work which is good for an ERA of 0.38, allowing just one earned run in 15.1 innings of work in Worcester...the Wings now rank third in Triple-A with a 2.78 bullpen ERA, good for third in the league, despite posting nearly 21 innings more than the club in first... the 'pen in 2021 was only ranked ninth in the league for reliever ERA at 4.13.

ALL-STAR CALIBER: The WooSox send RHP Carlos Martinez to the mound today, making his second start of the season at the Triple-A level...the right-hander has logged 274 games covering nine seasons at the Big-League level, all with the St. Louis Cardinals...he has earned National League All-Star honors twice (2015, 2017) and compiled a career ERA of 3.74.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.