Indians Drop Saturday Night Contest in Charlotte, 12-2

May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Indianapolis Indians were held to just two hits as the Charlotte Knights slugged their way to a victory in the fifth game of the six-game set on Saturday night, 12-2.

With the game tied 2-2 after the Indians (16-17) plated a pair on a bases-loaded walk to Travis Swaggerty and run-scoring double play in the top of the second, Charlotte (15-20) scored 10 unanswered runs - seven in their next two offensive frames - to put the game out of reach.

The Knights launched four home runs in the contest: a solo shot by Blake Rutherford to begin the scoring in the first, a go-ahead homer by Jake Burger in the bottom of the second, and back-to-back home runs by Yermin Mercedes and Adam Haseley to begin a five-run third inning. Five of Charlotte's 12 runs scored via the long ball, and two were driven in on bases-loaded walks.

Miguel Yajure got the start for Indianapolis and exited the ballgame with two outs in the first inning after surrendering four walks. Matt Eckelman (L, 0-3) entered in relief of Yajure and allowed six runs in 1.2 innings of work.

Indianapolis' pitching staff gave up 17 hits, it's most since allowing 19 on July 17, 2019 against Syracuse at Victory Field. The last time Indy allowed 17 hits at Charlotte was on June 21, 2015 in a 13-1 loss.

Zach Muckenhirn (W, 2-1) stranded runners at the corners in the top of the second inning to earn the win for Charlotte in relief of starter Will Carter. John Parke fanned nine batters over 5.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Indians will look to earn a series split Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:05 PM ET. Southpaw Trey McGough (1-0, 0.75) will take the mound for the Indians against Charlotte's RHP Emilio Vargas (0-2, 6.31).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.