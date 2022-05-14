Reds All-Star Joey Votto to Begin Rehab with Bats Tonight

May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced that Cincinnati Reds All-Star first baseman Joey Votto will begin an MLB rehabilitation assignment with Louisville tonight (Saturday, May 14) at Louisville Slugger Field. Votto and the Bats will don Dr. Strange-themed specialty jerseys for tonight's game (as part of Marvel Night) against the Toledo Mud Hens, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Votto, 38, was originally placed on the Injured List on May 3. He has yet to play in a rehab game since the transaction.

The Toronto native's decorated MLB career includes a National League MVP award (2010), Hank Aaron Award (2010), six NL All-Star selections and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award (1B, 2011). He is one of only two active players with at least 2,000 hits and 1,200 walks (also Albert Pujols) and his 1,800+ starts at first base are second all-time in MLB history behind only Pujols.

Votto is returning to the Bats for the first time since a six-game rehab assignment during the 2021 season. During that stint, he provided an iconic moment when he forgot his helmet for an at-bat - and upon retrieving the helmet from the dugout - tripled off the outfield wall for the first of his three hits that night.

Votto originally made his Triple-A debut with Louisville in 2007. He was named the International League's Rookie of the Year and won the Bats' Mary E. Barney Team MVP award that season after hitting .294 with 22 home runs and 92 RBI in 133 games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.