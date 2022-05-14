St. Paul at Columbus Postponed
May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's game between St. Paul and Columbus has been postponed due to weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, May 15th with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 1:05pm. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings.
