Bisons and Lehigh Valley Rained out on Saturday, Play Two Sunday
May 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Buffalo Bisons and Lehigh Valley ironPigs were rained out on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. As a result, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.
The Herd and Lehigh Valley will play two seven-inning games starting at 1:35 p.m. in Allentown, PA with a scheduled 30 minute break in between games.
Buffalo has already secured at least a series split after taking three of the first four games in the series against the IronPigs.
Pre-game coverage on The Bet 1520 AM will start at 1:20 p.m.
Bisons and Lehigh Valley Rained out on Saturday, Play Two Sunday
