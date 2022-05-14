Bisons and Lehigh Valley Rained out on Saturday, Play Two Sunday

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Buffalo Bisons and Lehigh Valley ironPigs were rained out on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. As a result, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.

The Herd and Lehigh Valley will play two seven-inning games starting at 1:35 p.m. in Allentown, PA with a scheduled 30 minute break in between games.

Buffalo has already secured at least a series split after taking three of the first four games in the series against the IronPigs.

Pre-game coverage on The Bet 1520 AM will start at 1:20 p.m.

