Indians and Mud Hens Postponed on Wednesday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Wednesday afternoon's contest against the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 19. Gates will open at 10:00 AM ET with Game 1 scheduled for 11:05 AM ET.

Both games will be seven-inning contests with a 30-minute intermission following the conclusion of Game 1. Only one ticket is needed to attend both games.

The Indians tossed a two-hit shutout of the Mud Hens in the series opener on Tuesday night, 7-0. This week is the first meeting between the two International League West opponents this season.

Rain Check Policy

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any future 2022 regular-season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

