Senzel Set to Start Rehab Assignment with Bats

May 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Louisville Bats today announced that Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel will begin an MLB rehabilitation assignment with Louisville while team is visiting Nashville.

After a short stint on the Injured List to start the season, Senzel was placed on the IL for a second time on May 4. He has yet to play in a rehab game since the most recent transaction.

The 2017 Futures Game Selection and former FSL and Organizational All-Star has played in 17 games for the Reds this season and has hit .192 with three doubles and a homerun.

Senzel is returning to the Bats for the first time since August 14, 2021, when he donned the Louisville threads for the tail-end of a rehab stint after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in May of 2021.

Senzel originally made his Triple-A debut with the Bats on April 6, 2019 and would go on to play 44 games with the team. During the 2018 season, he was hitting .310 with 20 XBHs, 23 runs, and 25 RBIs, when he tore a tendon in his right index finger, leading to season ending surgery.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.