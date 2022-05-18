I-Cubs Even Series with 8-1 Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (20-17) evened the series with the Columbus Clippers (25-13), scoring eight unanswered runs to win 8-1, Wednesday at Principal Park.

Will Benson jumped on starter Luke Farrell with a leadoff home run, giving Columbus a 1-0 lead to start the game. It was the only run Farrell would allow, surrendering just two hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings of work.

Iowa tied the game in the third and took the lead in the fourth on a solo home run from Robel Garcia, his seventh home run in his last eight games. They added a four-spot in the fifth inning on a two-RBI double from Garcia followed by a two-RBI single off the bat of P.J. Higgins.

Erich Uelmen and Brendon Little kept the Clippers at just one run, combining to throw three scoreless innings allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Narciso Crook added insurance for Iowa with a solo shot in the eighth, bringing their lead to 8-1.

Ben Leeper shut down the ninth with a perfect inning, striking out one along the way, completing Iowa's 8-1 victory to tie the series at one game apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Robel Garcia notched his second three-hit game in a row, going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run. The switch hitter drove in three runs, bringing his average on the season to .326.

- Three players recorded multi-hit efforts for Iowa, with Dixon Machado (2), Robel Garcia (3) and P.J. Higgins (2) collecting six of Iowa's 10 hits.

- In his first start since May 8, P.J. Higgins went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in hitting out of the seven-hole.

Iowa and Columbus are set to play game three of the six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 pm at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

