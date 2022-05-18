Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-23) vs Worcester Red Sox (16-21)

Game 37 | Road Game 19 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Luis Gil (0-3, 9.53) vs RHP Brayan Bello (No record)

GIL: Took no decision in Major League action, 4.0 IP 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K vs Chicago White Sox 5/12 (15-7 W)

BELLO: Earned win for Portland SeaDogs with 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R (no ER in May - two starts), BB, 5 K against Hartford 5/11 (4-0 W)

LAST TIME OUT

WORCESTER, MA (May 17, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 4-3 final on Tuesday night at Polar Park. The RailRiders rallied in the seventh inning with four consecutive hits but couldn't hold a 3-1 advantage.

Matt Krook made his eighth start of the season and his sixth career start against the WooSox. While Krook tied a career-high with nine hits allowed, he limited the Sox to just one run in the third inning. Krook struck out seven batters for the sixth time this season. The one run gave Worcester a 1-0 lead.

The RailRiders only mustered a pair of hits against Worcester starter Josh Winckowski. But as soon he wrapped his six innings of work, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rallied for four straight hits in the seventh. Greg Bird launched a solo shot to tie the game, his third of the year. Ender Inciarte tripled off the right field wall. José Peraza singled home Inciarte, then scored from first on a Ronald Guzmán double. The RailRiders took a 3-1 lead to the bottom of the seventh.

Worcester tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Fitzgerald equalized the game at three with an RBI single. The WooSox would bring home the eventual winning run in the eighth on a wild pitch. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batters couldn't muster any more offense with the final eight batters being retired in a row for a 4-3 final. Braden Bristo (0-2) takes the loss. AJ Politi (1-0) pitched one inning in his Triple-A debut and earned the win. Kaleb Ort grabbed his fourth save. The win for Worcester snapped a ten-game losing streak. It was their first win since May 5.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road for their first trip to Polar Park as they take on the Worcester Red Sox. The two teams are scheduled to play 24 games against each other this season with the first two series of the year in Massachusetts. Polar Park opened in 2021 as this is just the second season of this ballpark's existence. The RailRiders played here 19 times last season, going 11-8 at Polar Park. They will play 12 games in Worcester this season.

LUIS LUIS, OH BABY - Luis Gil returns to the RailRiders rotation tonight after a brief one-start stint with the New York Yankees. He is set to make his sixth start with the RailRiders tonight. This is his third career start against Worcester, all three of which will have taken place at Polar Park. In six innings of work against the WooSox, he has surrendered two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts. Gil last pitched in a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre uniform on May 5 against Rochester when he set a season-high with nine strikeouts.

COMO LA FLOR - Estevan Florial entered this series on a three-game hitting streak, but went 0 for 4 on Tuesday. He still has hits in nine of his last eleven games played. The 0 for 4 performance also ended a fifteen-game on base streak, the longest for any RailRider this season. He raised his on base percentage from .311 to .365 (54 point difference) during the streak. The longest on-base streak of his RailRiders career remains eighteen-straight that occurred from June 11 to July 7, 2021 (.448 OBP). 2022 is Florial's second season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

BIG BEN - The Yankees have released the following: "On Tuesday, C Ben Rortvedt underwent arthroscopic surgery (a partial meniscectomy or "meniscus clean-up") on his left knee. The surgery, which went as expected, was performed by Yankees Head Team Physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Recovery time to begin playing in games is expected to be 6-8 weeks."

BE HUMBLE, SIT DOWN - RailRiders pitchers in their series against Syracuse struck out 64 batters while only walking 14, good for a 4.57 strikeout/walk ratio in the series. The most strikeouts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching had tallied in a single series this season prior to last week was 59 when they hosted Lehigh Valley from April 26 to May 1. Their 4.57 strikeout/walk ratio is the best ratio they've put up in a single series this year.

MAKIN' MOVES - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre made a handful of roster moves prior to the start of the series in Worcester. Oswaldo Cabrera was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on Monday. Derek Dietrich and Ken Waldichuk were promoted to the RailRiders from Double-A Somerset today. Carlos Espinal and José Mujica were transferred to Double-A Somerset. Additionally, Ryan LaMarre was activated from the 7-Day Injured List. Five roster moves on Tuesday is the most in a single day for the RailRiders this season.

NOT SO WOO - Yesterday's 4-3 win for the Worcester Red Sox snapped a ten-game losing streak. During the stretch, the WooSox scored 27 runs (2.7 runs per game average) but allowed 59 runs to score (5.9 runs per game average). It was their first victory since May 5 in game one of a doubleheader against the Toledo Mud Hens (5-4 W). They had a 15-11 record before the losing streak.

QUICK HITS - Worcester is the only opposing team the RailRiders visit twice (series) before hosting this season... SWB has one more win (7) on the road than they do at home (6)... After winning their first four games on the road, the RailRiders have a 3-11 mark away from PNC Field... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has made 23 transactions in the month of May. They had 18 in the entirety of April...

ON DECK - The RailRiders will be on the road this week to face the Worcester Red Sox in their first trip to Massachusetts this year. They will return home on Tuesday, May 24 to host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. It's "Twosday". Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies & The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (27-9) defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Tuesday night at OPACY. Aaron Judge picked up four hits including a pair of home runs and a double to lead the Yankees to victory. The series continues Wednesday night with Gerrit Cole on the mound to face Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots (23-11) defeated the Reading Fightin' Phils 10-3 on Tuesday evening. They played a day game today with the Patriots picking up another win 7-6. They at one point trailed 5-0 before mounting a comeback. Josh Breaux launched his sixth home run of the season. The series continues Thursday night at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (15-19) dropped the opening game to the Brooklyn Cyclones last night 5-3. They also dropped a day game today 5-4. Aaron Palensky sent his eighth home run of the season. Game three takes place Thursday night at 6:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (14-19) made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth but dropped the series opener to the St. Lucie Mets 4-3. RHP Tyrone Yulie delivered his best outing of the season for the Tarpons, allowing just one unearned run over five innings pitched. The Tarpons left the tying run on base to end the game. The two play tonight at 6:30 PM with Yon Castro on the mound.

