Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-17) 3 vs Rochester Red Wings (24-14) 1

Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY

Final: LHV 3, ROC 1

WP: RHP Francisco Morales (1-0)

LP: RHP Logan Verrett (1-3)

SV: RHP Mark Appel (2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lehigh Valley 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 1

Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 0

Game Information:

First Pitch: 6:04 p.m.

Temperature: 54 F

Time of Game: 2:53

Attendance: 3,197

Home Runs:

Lehigh Valley - Darick Hall (13) three-run home run off RHP Logan Verrett in the 3rd (count: 1-0) to right field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Logan Verrett 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 27 BF DP, 102-57 (P:S), left down 3-0

LHP Cristopher Sanchez 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 14 BF DP, 55-39 (P:S), left up 3-0

RED WINGS NOTES

ITS FINE, EVERYTHING'S FINE: The Red Wings dropped their second straight game against the IronPigs, marking the first time the club has dropped two games in a row since doing so earlier in the season at Lehigh Valley on April 23 and April 24.

VERRETT THE THREAT: Wings starting pitcher Logan Verrett pitched 5.2 innings tonight, marking the longest start the right-hander has made since October 1, 2021, when he pitched 8.0 innings with the Mariners' top affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers...Verrett's 27 batters faced is also a season-high for Red Wings pitchers, the most since Cade Cavalli faced 25 batters against Scranton Wilkes-Barre on May 7.

âFOX ON THE RUN: Wings' infielder Lucius Fox picked up his second multi-hit game of the season, going 3-for-3 in tonight's contest with his first triple of the season...Fox now has six hits on the year, three of which have gone for extra bases...the infielder's triple also marks Rochester's twelthâ three bagger of the season, tying Indianapolis for the International League lead in that category.

WORK HARD, PLAY HARD: Both Alberto Baldonado and Tyler Clippard made relief appearances in Wednesday night's contest, making Clippard the International League leader in games pitched, and Baldonado the second place pitcher in the same category.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END: Rochester slugger Joey Menses came into tonight's game against Lehigh Valley sporting a 13-game hitting streak, dating back to April 30th, during which he went 19-for-53...Meneses' 13-game streak marks the longest hit streak by a Wing in 2022, beating out Nick Banks 12-gamer earlier in the year.

IRONPIGS NOTES

TRIPLE-DOUBLE: Coming into tonight's contest, the IronPigs were tied for fifth in the International League for doubles with Gwinnett (68)...Lehigh Valley moved up the ranks in tonight's game in the International League, following three doubles from Matt Vierling (1), Nick Maton (11), and Austin Wynns (3).

ââNEXT GAME

Lehigh Valley vs. Rochester

ââThursday, May 19th

First Pitch 11:05 am

---------------------------------------------------------â

RHP James Marvel (0-5, 11.12) vs RHP Jefry Rodriguez (1-1, 5.61)

