Encarnacion Homers But Jacksonville Falls 7-1

May 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jerar Encarnacion blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't keep the rally going as they fell 7-1 to the Durham Bulls Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Durham (18-20) took the lead in the top of the second inning and never looked back. With one out, Jim Haley walked and was driven in when Tristan Gray (8) blasted a two-run home run, giving the Bulls a 2-0 lead.

Durham added two more runs in the top of the third inning. With a runner on first, René Pinto reached on a fielder's choice and was bunted to second. With two outs, Jim Haley launched another two-run home run, doubling the Bulls' lead to 4-0.

Jacksonville (20-18) fell behind further in the top of the fourth. Cal Stevenson led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out. Jonathan Aranda doubled home Stevenson to push the Durham lead to 5-0. Lowe singled off Jumbo Shrimp starter Bryan Hoeing (L, 2-1) and Aranda scored to give Durham a 6-0 advantage.

Jeff Brigham tossed two scoreless innings and struck out six batters in his outing. Andrew Nardi, making his Triple-A debut, contributed one scoreless inning with one stikeout.

Durham plated one more run in the top of the eighth. Tristan Gray (9) led off the inning with a solo home run against Jacksonville reliever Zach Pop to put Durham ahead 7-0.

Jacksonville was able to break through on the scoreboard in the bottom of the ninth. Encarnacion (2) blasted his second home run with Jacksonville to avoid the shut out, 7-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with Durham Thursday with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville will look to RHP Edward Cabrera (1-1, 5.27) to put them back in the win column and Durham will counter with RHP Shane Baz (0-0, 0.00) who will be making a rehab start. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, ESPN690.com, and MiLB.tv.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser. Fans will be able to purchase $2 12 oz. and $3 24 oz. draft Budweiser products from the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers. Plus, some fans will have the opportunity to style their own bonsai tree for Fanscaping presented by The North Florida Bonsai Club for a night filled with educational snipping. Six lucky fans will have the opportunity to style their own bonsai tree while under the guidance of a Bonsai Club member.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.