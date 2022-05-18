Mets and Bisons Postponed in Buffalo on Wednesday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Slated for Thursday

May 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Buffalo, NY - Wednesday's scheduled game between the Syracuse Mets and the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field in Buffalo has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 19th in Buffalo with first pitch of game one scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.