Mets and Bisons Postponed in Buffalo on Wednesday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Slated for Thursday
May 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Buffalo, NY - Wednesday's scheduled game between the Syracuse Mets and the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field in Buffalo has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 19th in Buffalo with first pitch of game one scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
