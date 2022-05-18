Saints Expand Their Listening Reach with Three Sunday Home Games on KFAN

May 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Since 2018, St. Paul Saints baseball has been heard on iHeart stations throughout the Twin Cities. From Alt 93.3 in 2018 to KFAN Plus since 2019, the reach of Saints Baseball continues to grow. For the second consecutive season select Sunday home games will be on one of the most listened to stations in the Twin Cities, KFAN, 100.3 FM.

KFAN will carry three Sunday Saints home games, one per month from June-August. The first game carried will take place on June 12 at 2:07 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings, the former Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins and now the affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The July 3 game at 6:07 p.m. against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) and August 14 at 2:07 p.m. game against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) will also be carried on the Sports Leader. All Saints games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM including those three Sunday games which will be simulcast on both channels.

The voice of the Saints, Sean Aronson, is in his 16th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and handles the broadcast for each game this season. In 2016, he was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010.

For the ninth season, Aronson is joined in the booth during home games by J.W. Cox. He did play-by-play for St. Cloud football and currently does Huskies Men's and Women's Basketball as well as play-by-play on TV for North Metro Television and PrepSpotlight.tv. He also works for the Minnesota News Network.

Steve Linzmeier hosts a 20-minute pre- and post-game show on all radio broadcasts. Linzmeier currently serves as the play-by-play broadcaster for St. Catherine University volleyball and basketball as well as a freelance broadcaster for School Space Media, broadcasting Minnesota High School sports. He is the 2016 North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year, where he was the Sports Director for i3G Media in Jamesotwn and did play-by-play for the University of Jamestown and Jamestown High athletics.

For fans not in the listening area, all Saints games can be heard via the iHeart Radio app.

The Saints return home from their two-week roadtrip with a seven-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) from May 24-29.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.