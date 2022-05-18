Mud Hens Announce Play Ball Weekend in June

The Toledo Mud Hens are teaming up with the city of Toledo and Major League Baseball to host our annual Play Ball Weekend at Fifth Third Field from Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12. These events are part of an ongoing effort to build connections between youth sports and the Toledo community.

The Play Ball initiative is baseball's collective effort to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, special events, and casual forms of play. Play Ball events have become MLB's signature youth engagement activity during the professional and amateur baseball and softball calendar, especially on key dates throughout MLB's Championship Season and through the World Series. Play Ball events demonstrate the positive way the game can serve as an outlet for physical activity, fun with friends and learning how to play the sport at its most basic levels.

Friday, June 10

Field of Dreams Special Needs Clinic

For boys and girls ages five and up with special needs

Price: $30 per camper (adult chaperone is required to be in attendance with each camper)

Three simultaneous games on the field

Souvenir Mud Hens baseball

Two (2) tickets to the June 10 Mud Hens game - $14 per additional ticket

Saturday, June 11

Play Ball Event

The Play Ball event is free and open to any baseball or softball novice aged four to 12 years old. Each session features five skill stations for participants to learn baseball fundamentals. All children will receive a free Play Ball-branded bat and ball set to take home. Participants must be preregistered.

Free event

2 sessions:

9 - 11:30 a.m.

11:45 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Includes free Play Ball bat and ball set

Sunday, June 12

The Toledo Mud Hens kick off summer with Kid's Day featuring MLW Wiffle Ball on Sunday, June 12.

MLW Wiffle Ball is the world's most popular professional Wiffle Ball league with over 850,000 followers on social media. Founded in 2009, the league now consists of 8 teams, 50+ players, and a nationwide public tournament circuit as well.

Kid's Day activities include:

Pregame | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. | MLW's pregame popup in Hensville Park, located behind centerfield, next to Fleetwood's Tap Room

In-game | 3 - 4 p.m. | MLW meet & greet on the main concourse during the Mud Hens game

Postgame | Kids run the bases and MLW's Pacific Predators vs. Western Wildcats live game in right field!

