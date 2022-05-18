Four-Run Eighth Leads Nashville to Win over Bats

May 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - A four-run eighth inning led the Nashville Sounds to a 7-4 win over the Louisville Bats Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

With the game tied 3-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, the Sounds scratched together four runs on an Alex Jackson bases-loaded hit by pitch, an Andruw Monasterio bases-loaded walk and Jonathan Davis' two-run single to take a second consecutive game from Louisville.

Nashville's first run of the night came in the bottom of the first inning when Davis scored on a wild pitch from Bats' starter Zack Godley.

In the top of the third, Allen Cordoba tied the game for Louisville with a solo home run. It was his third long ball of the season.

The Bats scored two more runs in the inning on a Cristian Santana RBI infield single and an Aristides Aquino sacrifice fly to take a 3-1 lead.

That lead held up until the bottom of the fifth inning when Brice Turang's two-run single tied the game at 3-3.

After Nashville's four-run eighth inning rally, Trey Amburgey homered in the top of the ninth to bring the Bats within three runs, but Luke Barker held the fort the rest of the way.

Game three of the series between Louisville and Nashville is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Randy Wynne will start for the Bats (1-5, 4.75 ERA) opposing Dylan File (2-1, 4.45 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.