Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 18 vs. Lehigh Valley

May 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-17) vs. Rochester Red Wings (24-13)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

LHP Cristopher Sanchez (1-0, 9.00) vs. RHP Logan Verrett (1-2, 5.94)

LAST NIGHT TOOK AN L, BUT TONIGHT WE BOUNCE BACK: The Wings' finally had their win streak broken at nine games, dropping the series opening game versus Lehigh Valley, 11-5...Rochester pitching surrendered 10 runs through the first three innings of the game before allowing just one run through the final six innings...designated hitter Jake Noll picked up his 11th multi-hit game of the year after going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and his league-leading 12th double...first basemen Joey Meneses extended his hitting streak to 13 games (19-for-53, since 4/30, G2), after a 9th-inning double landed him on second...RHP Logan Verrett (1-2, 5.94) will get the ball for the Wings in search of his second-straight win.

STILL HERE: Last night's 11-5 loss to Lehigh Valley ended the Red Wings' nine-game win streak...the streak tied Columbus for the longest in Minor League Baseball this year and was the longest win streak for Rochester in 30 years...the Wings are still a Triple-A best 12-2 in the month of May...Rochester sits atop the International League at 24-13, leading the second place Buffalo Bisons by three full games.

LOOKING FOR REVENNGGE: The Red Wings have won four-straight games following a loss and are 6-4 coming off an L this season...in those games, the Red Wings' offense averages 5.3 runs per game, along with having the highest batting average in the IL (.284, 112-for-394) and a league-best 9.3 hits per game following a loss (T-1st w/ JAX).

THIS IS NOT KOSHER: The first-place Wings hold a season record of 24-13 but struggle against the IronPigs, accumulating a 2-5 record against the Pennsylvania squad with nearly 40% of Rochester's losses coming at the hands of the Bacon Men...the IronPigs are the lone squad to give the Red Wings trouble, handing the Wings their only series loss thus far...since the franchise move from Ottawa to Allentown in 2008, the Wings have compiled a 106-128 record against the 'Pigs.

MENESES' PIG ROAST: Last night, infielder Joey Meneses continued to perform against his former club going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored...in the first series against Lehigh Valley, Meneses led the Wings in batting average (.440, 11-for-25), home runs (2) and RBI (8)...the righty won International League MVP with the IronPigs in 2018, posting a .311(153-for-492) batting average, 23 home runs and 82 RBI.

2-OUT WARRIORS: After scoring 66% (26 of 39 runs) of their runs with two outs in the previous series at Worcester , the Wings continued their trend of rallying with two down versus the IronPigs on Tuesday...the ball club had a two-out RBI-single from Josh Palacios and Andrew Young...Lucius Fox contributed with a two-out double of his own...down to their last out of an inning, the Wings have the best batting average (.274, 116-for-424), the second most runs batted in (81), and the third best on-base percentage (.360) in the International League.

SOUTHPAW HUNTERS: The Red Wings look to rebound against southpaws after dropping last night's game to LHP Bailey Falter...tonight the Wings will face Philly farm-hand LHP Christopher Sanchez (1-0)...Rochester has an 8-3 record when facing lefty starters, which is tied with Oklahoma City (LAD) for the best record in Triple-A this year against LHP...the Wings haunt lefties, ranking first in the International League in batting average (.318), slugging percentage (.471) and OPS (.838) against them.

HOW MANY WINS YOU GOT? A LOT: Since starting off the year 9-9, Rochester has won 15 out of 19 games...the Wings head into Wednesday night's contest versus Lehigh Valley looking to pick up their 25th win through 38 games this season which dating back to 1985, has only been done twice (1990, 1987)...it took the 2021 squad 58 games to reach 25 wins.

HOW THE TURN TABLES...: Since the calendar turned to May, the Wings are shoving on the mound, going 12-2 with a 2.91 ERA, both tops in the International League...in the month of April the Red Wings had the 8th best team ERA with a 4.50...during this 14-game run, the Wings have allowed the second fewest runs (50) trailing only the Brewers' top affiliate, Nashville (49)...Rochester has allowed just six home runs in May, which is tied with Norfolk for the fewest in the IL.

RAKE NOLL: Jake Noll registered his 11th multi-hit game of the season last night, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double...Noll ranks second in multi-hit performances among Wings' hitters, trailing only Luis Garcia who has logged 16 of his own...all 11 of Noll's multi-hit performances have been two-hit games...the righty is also tied for the International League-lead in doubles (12), after adding another to his season stat line in last night's loss.

