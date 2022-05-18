Wednesday's Bisons/Mets Game at Sahlen Field Postponed
May 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday, May 18 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.
The teams will make up tonight's game as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, May 19, with the first of two seven-inning games beginning at 12:30 p.m. Ballpark gates open at 12:00 p.m.
As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket to watch both games. All existing game tickets for Thursday, May 19 are still valid.
Fans holding tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2022 Bisons game (excluding July 4th). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Wednesday, May 18. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2022 season.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
