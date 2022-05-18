Bisons' Armed Forces Day to Include Autographed Cap Raffle

Join the Bisons as we pay tribute to the brave servicewomen and men that protect our freedoms on Armed Forces Day at the ballpark, Saturday, May 21 as the Herd hosts the Syracuse Mets at 1:05 p.m., presented by the Buffalo Naval Park.

Along with special pre-game and in-game tributes, the Bisons coaches and players will be wearing special Armed Forces Day Caps as they face their Thruway Series rival. During the game, we'll hold a special Raffle of the Game-Worn and Autographed Caps, with proceeds to benefit the "Save the Sullivans." Benefit a great cause as you try to snag a one-of-a-kind piece of Bisons memorabilia.

The Bisons 2022 Armed Forces Day caps are also currently available in the Bisons.com Online Shop in the on-field 5950 and flex-fit 3930 varieties. Get your caps today, or pick yours up at Sahlen Field when you celebrate Armed Forces Day with the Herd on Saturday!

