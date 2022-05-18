Sanchez, Hall lead 'Pigs to win

(Rochester, NY) - Cristopher Sanchez did not allow a hit in four innings pitched to start the game as he helped set the tone in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-17) 3-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings (24-14). Sanchez issued one walk and struck out four batters during his start for the IronPigs.

Darick Hall blasted a three-run home run against Logan Verrett (1-3) the top of the third inning. The lone run for Rochester came against Jonathan Hennigan in the bottom of the seventh inning - an Andrew Stevenson RBI single.

The IronPigs (11) and Red Wings (10) combined to leave 21 players on the bases paths and were a combined 2-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

Francisco Morales (1-0) earned his first AAA win by pitching two scoreless innings of relief of Sanchez. He walked two batters and struck out two batters. Mark Appel earned his second straight save of the season and his career by pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning.

Dustin Peterson extended his hitting streak to six games, going 1-for-4 for the game.

The IronPigs and Red Wings will continue their series on Thursday morning at Frontier Field. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

