Indianapolis Offense Ignites in Fourth-Consecutive Win
April 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indians offense exploded for five runs in the eighth inning to defeat the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at Victory Field, 7-2. It was Indianapolis' fourth consecutive win of the homestand.
Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Indians (10-9) used free bases to their advantage. With the bases juiced following two walks and a single, Jake Lamb plated the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly. The inning featured another walk and two catcher interferences on Patrick Winkel to extend the outpouring, with RBI singles by Malcom Nuñez and Matt Gorski highlighting the offense.
St. Paul (7-11) got the scoring started in the second inning on a solo shot by Tony Kemp, but the lead was short-lived. Indianapolis responded in the bottom half with an RBI single by Grant Koch to score Canaan Smith-Njibga from second base.
In the fourth, the Saints turned to their three-hole hitter DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to retake the lead. Following a leadoff walk, he grooved a double into the left-center field alley to score Max Kepler. The offense quieted down from there, being held to just three additional hits through the end of the game.
An RBI two-out double by Nick Gonzales scored Ji Hwan Bae from first base to knot the game again in the bottom of the fifth. It was his league-leading 11th in just 18 games this season.
Brady Feigl (W, 2-1) closed out the game with 2.0 innings of hitless baseball and a season-high four strikeouts. He combined with starter Wily Peralta and Nick Dombkowski to hold St. Paul to only two runs on five hits.
St. Paul starter Simeon Woods Richardson cruised through 5.0 two-run innings to exit with the game tied. Hobie Harris (L, 1-2) entered in the eighth and was charged with all five Indians runs (three earned).
The Indians and Saints continue the six-game series on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET. Indianapolis will send southpaw Michael Plassmeyer (1-2, 8.62) to the hill against RHP Caleb Boushley (1-1, 7.20).
