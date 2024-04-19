Iowa Swept in Doubleheader vs. Louisville
April 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (11-8) dropped both games of the doubleheader today at Principal Park vs. the Louisville Bats (9-10) by scores of 9-6 and 4-1.
In Game one, the I-Cubs were down 1-0 in the second inning but exploded for a five-run bottom half of the frame on a two-run double from Ali Sanchez, a run-scoring double from Pete Crow-Armstrong and a bases-loaded walk from Owen Caissie. Crow-Armstrong capped off the scoring in the frame, coming home on a wild pitch to give Iowa a 5-1 lead.
The I-Cubs took a 6-1 advantage in the fourth on a run-scoring single from BJ Murray Jr., but Louisville scored five runs in the fifth and one in sixth and seventh to give them the 9-6 win.
Iowa narrowly avoided the shutout in Game two as Louisville scored four runs on seven hits. In the sixth inning, Murray Jr. hit his second Triple-A homer. Porter Hodge pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out three.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- BJ Murray Jr. has hit two home runs in his last six games after not homering in his first 11 games.
- Owen Caissie has reached base in 16 of his 17 games with an at-bat this season.
Iowa will play vs. Louisville on Saturday for the fifth of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 3:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
