IronPigs Announce New Hometown Heroes Uniform Collection for 2024 Season

April 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to debut their IronPigs Hometown Heroes Uniform Collection, honoring active-duty Armed Forces Service members and Veterans, that will be worn during the 2024 season.

The IronPigs Hometown Heroes jersey (and entire Hometown Heroes collection) features a similar olive green base to that found in the OG-107 basic work utility uniform, commonly known as fatigues, that is worn throughout the US Armed Forces. The IronPigs wordmark across the chest is adorned with camouflage which symbolizes the camo that is worn in the Army Service Uniform. On the left sleeve is the insignia for a Sergeant Rank in the United States Military. On the right sleeve is the flag of the United States, positioned so that the flag is always perceived as moving forward and streaming to the back. On the right chest is a nameplate above the wordmark reading Lehigh Valley.

The IronPigs will be wearing the Hometown Heroes jerseys on: May 23rd (Military Night), May 26th (Salute to Veterans Night), and game two of the doubleheader on July 3rd. On May 26th and game two of the doubleheader on July 3rd, the IronPigs will be wearing the Hometown Heroes cap that was designed along with the jersey. For the May 23rd game, the IronPigs will be wearing a special Armed Forces hat (yet to be unveiled) and raffling those, presented by Toyota.

Following the July 3rd game, the jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds being split between the charity, BattleBorne, and IronPigs Charities. Additionally, the caps worn that day will be raffled off as well with those proceeds additionally benefiting BattleBorne and IronPigs Charities.

"Throughout history, men and women have answered the call of duty to secure and defend our country. This is one small way to recognize and honor those heroes," IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes said.

BattleBorne is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in the Lehigh Valley whose mission is to connect veterans with the resources needed to recover from mental, emotional and physical trauma so they can restore their lives and reintegrate into society.

