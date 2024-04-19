First 'Bash' of the Year Is 'Trivia Night' with Prizes on April 26

The best night of the week is always a Honda fridaynigthbash!® with Fireworks and for our first 'Bash' of the season, we're going to put your mind to the test. As the Bisons host the Iowa Cubs on Friday, April 26 (6:05 p.m.), we'll have TRIVIA NIGHT at the ballpark, where you can win such prizes as a ceremonial first pitch, ticket packs, a Bisons jersey and more!

You'll want to get to the ballpark early for the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour, featuring $4 craft beer and food specials from 5-6:30 p.m. The Happy Hour will also be when we give the first three of 10 trivia questions! (don't worry, we'll recap the questions in case you are a little late). We will then have an additional trivia questions on the BisonsTV scoreboard from innings 1 through 7 in the categories of geography, sports, music, movies, tv, history, 80s, pop culture, science and general knowledge. Entry forms for the questions will be available at the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour, the Bisons Guest Relations Center and passed out by our game day staff.

Yes, we know that you can use google, but where is the fun in that!?!? All completed entry forms turned into the guest relations center by the end of the game will be eligible for our prize drawing (done after the event). The prizes available to win include a ceremonial first pitch, ticket packs to our next Honda fridaynigthbash!® game, a Bisons jersey and a Bisons Ballpark Gift Shop.

So bring your thinking caps under your baseball caps on Friday, April 26 and enjoy a Trivia Night Honda fridaynigthbash!®.

