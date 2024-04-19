Late Inning Blasts Sink Clippers
April 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers were defeated 8-7 by the visiting Buffalo Bisons on Thursday evening at Huntington Park. The teams combined for 21 hits, and for the second straight game the Clippers were ultimately done in by the long ball.
Johnathan Rodriguez put Columbus ahead 7-6 with a two-run single in the 8th inning, giving him 10 RBI on the season (tied for most on the Clippers with Jose Tena).
In the top of the 9th, Anthony Gose (1-1) surrendered solo home runs to Steward Berroa and Orelvis Martinez as Buffalo reclaimed the lead for good.
The series continues between the Clippers and Bisons at Huntington Park on "$5 Friday," with first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
