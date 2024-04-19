Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 19 vs. Toledo

April 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (10-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (8-7)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Brant Hurter (0-1, 6.55) vs. LHP DJ Herz (0-0, 6.14)

LICKETY-SPLIT: The Rochester Red Wings split their quasi-doubleheader against Toledo yesterday, winning game one in walk-off fashion, 6-5...CF ALEX CALL delivered the knockout blow, a double into the left-center field triangle to complete the ninth-inning comeback...1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN laced a triple and a double in the contest, while RF JAMES WOOD scored a pair of runs to go with two hits...the Wings dropped game two, a seven-inning tilt, by a score of 7-3...RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN struck out seven across 4.0 innings in his second start of the season, tied with RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE for the most punch outs by a Red Wings pitcher in a outing this season...Rochester looks to secure at least a series split tonight, sending LHP DJ HERZ to the mound against Mud Hens LHP Brant Hurter.

ALEX CALLED THE RALLY GORILLA : CF ALEX CALL launched a walk-off double into the left-center alley in game one to propel Rochester to their eighth win on the season...this marks Rochester's first walk-off win of the season... In 2023, Rochester walked off their opponents 10 times, their most in a season since at least 2015.

LIPSCOMB FOR TREY : 3B TREY LIPSCOMB made his Triple-A debut with Rochester yesterday, going 1-for-4 with two RBI in game one...he posted a .224/.278/.286 slash line with one home run, four RBI, and four stolen bases in 14 games with the Nationals in Washington this season...Lipscomb becomes the 14th position player to suit up for the Wings in 2024... He is currently ranked the 16th-best prospect in Washington's system (MLB.com).

WOOD-CLASS PERFORMANCE: RF JAMES WOOD posted his team-leading sixth multi-hit game of the season in the front half of yesterday's quasi-doubleheader, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored...the lefty leads the team in batting average (.345), OPS (1.017), hits (20), runs (16), walks (13), extra-base hits (8), and doubles (6).

KILLATRAV : 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN has now recorded an extra-base hit in four out of his last six games, finishing the front half of yesterday's game 2-for-4 with a triple, double, RBI, and two runs scored...Blankenhorn is now hitting .304 (14-for-46) in the month of April, the best mark of his career in the month... This marks Blankenhorn's first triple since 8/20/2023 at BUF, one of his two three-baggers last season.

RED RED DUNN : SS JACK DUNN extended his on-base streak to nine games after hitting a ground ball single in game one and working a walk in game two...nine-straight games is tied for the second-longest active on-base streak on the team begins INF CARTER KIEBOOM (11)...

Dunn is hitting .360 (9-for-25) with a homer, three doubles, an RBI and nine walks over the course of his streak... The Georgia native has drawn nine walks in seven games since 4/11, tied for the most in Triple-A over that span.

LET YOUR HAIR DOWN : RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN made the start in game two of the doubleheader, tossing 4.0 innings, allowing five earned runs and two walks, while striking out seven...he struck out six consecutive batters from the final out of the first to the second out of the third, becoming the first Rochester pitcher to punch out six-straight since Lewis Thorpe on 4/17/2019... Seven strikeouts are the most from Gsellman since 4/19/2017 vs. Philadelphia, with New York-NL, and is tied for the most by a Wings pitcher this season with RHP Jackson Rutledge.

METRO (KIE)BOOMIN': DH CARTER KIEBOOM finished game two 1-for-2 with a walk and a run yesterday, and has now reached base in each of the 11 games he has appeared in this season, the longest active streak on the team...the Georgia native posts a .500 on-base percentage this season, best on the team and fourth-best in the International League...Kieboom's eleven-game on-base streak is tied for the 3rd longest of his professional career (twice reached base safely in 17-straight games in 2019 and reached base safely in 12-straight games in 2023)... Kieboom has drawn a walk in five consecutive games, the longest streak on the team and tied for the second-longest in the International League.

PUT TWO & TWO TOGETHER: LF JAMES WOOD drove in a pair of runs in yesterday's game two, going 1-for-4 with a fielder's choice RBI in the third inning and a line drive RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning...this is his second multi-RBI game of the season, and first since 4/9 at BUF... the No. 2 prospect in Washington's system leads the Plates with a .345 batting average (20-for-58).

WINGS ON THE POND: The Rochester Red Wings' offense put a runner in scoring position in eight innings combined between the two games yesterday, and have now reached at least second base in 81 of 125 innings played offensively this season (65%)...despite this, the Wings post the third-lowest batting average with RISP in the International League at .210 (34-for-162).

