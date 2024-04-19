SWB Game Notes - April 19

April 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-8) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-5)

Game 18 | Home Game 9 | Friday, April 19, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Tyler Phillips (1-1, 3.78) vs RHP Clayton Beeter (1-0, 0.00)

TOP TEAM: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has vaulted themselves into first place in the International League with two straight wins over Lehigh Valley. The RailRiders have a game advantage over Iowa who was rained out last night.

WILLING IT- Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren pitched the team's first quality start last night with six shutout innings. He allowed just a pair of hits and a walk while striking out seven. It was his deepest performance on the season with 83 pitches. His 20 total strikeouts thus farm have him first among all Yankees minor league arms.

BEETER'S BEST- Clayton Beeter was honored as the Pitcher of the Week for his performance last week in Norfolk. The righty allowed one hit and struck out eight batters over five shutout innings in the RailRiders 3-0 win on Saturday, April 13. He has now thrown 8.1 innings still holding up a scoreless ERA.. The Yankees #13 prospect has walked just five to his thirteen strikeouts.

PEREIRA POWER - Last night Everson Pereira launched two home runs to help the RailRiders to victory. They were the 6th and 7th long balls of his season to make the team's total at 19. Pereira is second in the farm system to only Agustin Ramirez with seven. The Yankees #5 prospect has 14 total hits with 13 runs batted in.

DURBIN DOES IT ALL - Caleb Durbin ranks first in all Yankees affiliates with 19 total hits and 16 runs batted it. The righty is hitting .297 with seven doubles, one triple, and a home run. Durbin has played at second, short, and third along with two outfield positions.

MISIEWICZ MAGIC- Lefty reliever Anthony Misiewicz has been on fire in the bullpen. He has made seven appearances for a 1.17 earned run average. Misiewicz has struck 36% of the batters that he has faced. The free agent signing has allowed just one earned run with a team-high two saves.

ROJAS REACHES- Jose Rojas has worked a seven-game on base streak dating back to April 10th. In that time, he is batting .316 with a .567 on-base percentage. Through those games he has six hits, including four doubles, and has walked eleven times.

TWO-OUT KINGS- The RailRiders are not bothered with two-outs on the scoreboard, hitting .261 in this situation. The team has batted in a third of their runs with the final out hanging over them. Four players have averages over .333 with runners in scoring position and two away.

DO NOT CROSS- The pitching staff has the lowest runs scored against them in the International League with just 72 allowed. This gives them the best ERA at 3.68 in 17 games played.

International League Stories from April 19, 2024

