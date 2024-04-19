Bisons Mother's Day Game Includes Fanny Pack Giveaway, Moms & Kids Run the Bases

This Mother's Day, take Mom to the ballpark and give her and afternoon with the family that she'll never forget. The Bisons are home Sunday, May 12 with a 1:05 p.m. game against the Worcester Red Sox that features a Fanny Pack Giveaway , presented by Catholic Health, to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St., as well as a post game Kids AND Moms Run the Bases. There will also be a special pre-game ' Mother's Day Brunch ' at the Consumer's Pub at the Park featuring an expanded menu and Bottomless Mimosas.

As a Family Fun Sunday, the pre-game fun will also include a Mascot Meet n' Greet and a visit from Mr. No Balloon Guy. Check out our Family Funday page for more information. Ballpark Gates open at 12:00 p.m. for the Fanny Pack Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans. Special to Mother's Day, the postgame tradition will once again include mom with Kids AND Moms Run the Bases , presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Mother's Day will start at the Consumer's Pub at the Park at 11:00 a.m. with the special 'Mother's Day Brunch.' The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet will include an expanded menu featuring carved ham & turkey, seafood newburg, peel & eat shrimp, chicken piccata, stuffed pancakes, blintz, eggs, bacon & sausage as well as an assortment of vegetables and salads. There will also be a special special dessert station included ($24.95/adult, $19.95/child). There will also be Bottomless Mimosas, a Bloody Mary Bar ! Game tickets are required, but you can make your reservations here.

It's a Mother's Day to remember and a great opportunity to show Mom just what she means to the family. Click Here to get your Mother's Day Tickets today!

