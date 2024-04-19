Brebbia to Begin Rehab Tonight at Truist Field

April 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - RHP John Brebbia will begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment tonight with the Charlotte Knights and start tonight's 7:04 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Brebbia, 33, was placed on Chicago's 15-day injured list on April 8 with a right calf strain (retroactive to April 6). Signed as a free agent by the White Sox on January 26, 2024, Brebbia has appeared in four games this season with Chicago and is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA (2.2 IP). Brebbia, who will wear number 40, is a product of Elon University.

RHP Touki Toussaint was placed on Charlotte's injured list (7-day) today. This season, Toussaint has posted a 1-0 record with a 2.89 ERA in three appearances (9.1 innings pitched).

LHP Jared Shuster was added to Charlotte's active roster today. He was returned back to the Knights after being selected by the White Sox for the team's doubleheader on April 17. Shuster, 25, has made one start with the Knights this season (3/30 at Memphis). He allowed seven runs on six hits over four innings pitched. In two games with the White Sox this season, Shuster posted a 1.42 ERA (6.1 IP). He was acquired by the White Sox on November 16, 2023 in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. He entered the 2023 season rated as the number one prospect in Atlanta's system by MLB.com.

