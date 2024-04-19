Walk-off Win: Knights Beat Syracuse 5-4, Thursday

April 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- First baseman Carlos Pérez stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with a chance to play the hero. That's just what he did.

With center fielder Rafael Ortega on first base and no outs, Pérez roped a double down the left field line to lead the Knights to a thrilling 5-4 walk-off win over the Syracuse Mets on Thursday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Charlotte's second straight and fourth over the last five games.

For the third consecutive day, designated hitter Danny Mendick launched a home run, his team-leading sixth of the season. Mendick had a strong day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, one home run and one RBI. For the season, Mendick is now hitting .314 with six home runs and 16 RBI.

RHP Chad Kuhl started the game for Charlotte and allowed four runs on five hits over five innings of work. Kuhl did not factor in the decision. Once again, the Charlotte bullpen was solid in relief. A total of three relievers combined to hold the Mets scoreless over the final four innings. RHP Lane Ramsey (1-1, 5.79), who tossed a scoreless ninth inning, earned the win. He fanned two batters in the inning.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) on Friday night from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. on Friday.

