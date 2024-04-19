Mendick Homers as Knights Win 5-1 on Friday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights defeated the Syracuse Mets 5-1 to win their third straight game behind a home run from third baseman Danny Mendick and a strong relief outing from RHP Johan Domínguez.

Charlotte took the lead in the third inning, scoring four runs on an RBI walk from designated hitter Rafael Ortega, a two-RBI double from Mendick and a sacrifice fly from right fielder Oscar Colás to go up 4-1.

Before the post-game fireworks decorated the Uptown skyline, Mendick hit his own firework with his seventh home run of the year, traveling 394ft to grow the lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning.

Mendick's homer capped off his day, going 2-4 with one run scored, three RBI and a double. Mendick is second in the International League for home runs and has hit a home run in four straight games.

RHP John Brebbia started on the mound for the Knights, throwing one scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out two in his first rehab start.

Dominguez (2-1, 5.19) took over in relief for Brebbia, pitching 4.2 innings, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters and securing the win.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) on Saturday night from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. Additionally, Dick Cooke will join Matt and Mike as part of the television broadcast on My 12 WMYT beginning at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday.

