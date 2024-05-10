Indianapolis Colts' Kenny Moore II and Samson Ebukam Coming to Victory Field on May 19

INDIANAPOLIS - For fans who are into pick-sixes and strip sacks, come out to Victory Field on Sunday, May 19, to meet two defensive stars from the Indianapolis Colts. The Indianapolis Indians today announced that cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Samson Ebukam will sign autographs from 12:30-1:15 PM near the right field videoboard and throw out ceremonial first pitches ahead of the 1:35 PM start.

"Kenny Moore II has been a staple on the Colts' defense since 2017, and he's also become a fan favorite through his many appearances in the community," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "We are excited to welcome Kenny along with Samson Ebukam, who is coming off a career year in his first season as a Colt, to Victory Field."

Moore II, 28, is entering his eighth NFL season with the Colts after he joined the team as an undrafted free agent waiver claim in 2017 out of Valdosta State University in Georgia. Moore II recorded three interceptions across 16 games played in 2023, two returned as pick-sixes. He finished third on the team with 93 tackles, led Colts defensive backs with eight tackles for loss, and allowed just 9.3 yards per reception, tied for the seventh-lowest average among all regular starting cornerbacks in the NFL. Since 2017, his 478 career tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks lead all NFL cornerbacks, and his 14 interceptions when lined up as a slot cornerback are the most among NFL slot corners in that span, too. He was also the Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2021.

Ebukam, 29, is entering his second season with the Colts and eighth in the NFL after being originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round (125th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Eastern Washington (Cheney) University. He started in all 17 games for the Colts last season and recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks to lead the team. He also registered career highs with 57 tackles, second-most among Colts defensive linemen, tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles and had 10 tackles for loss, third-most for Indianapolis. Through his first six NFL seasons with the Rams (2017-20) and San Francisco 49ers (2021-22), he tallied 23.5 sacks.

