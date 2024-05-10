Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 10 at Scranton/WB

Rochester Red Wings (16-16) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (25-10)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 7.71) vs. LHP Edgar Barclay (3-1, 3.07)

SCRANTON WHAT? THE ELECTRIC CITY: The Rochester Red Wings dropped a back-and-forth contest against Scranton/WB last night, 14-12...the Wings offense combined to go deep four times for the first time at PNC Field since 7/25/2021, including home runs from LF JAMES WOOD , CF ALEX CALL , 2B ERICK MEJIA and rehabbing DH JOEY GALLO ...3B CARTER KIEBOOM also picked up a pair of hits in the contest, and has now picked up a hit in all five games he's played in May...Rochester looks to get back in the win column tonight, sending RHP JOAN ADON to the mound against RailRiders LHP Edgar Barclay.

5-WOOD WITH LOFT: LF JAMES WOOD launched his fifth home run, and third in two games for the first time in his career last night, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored...he has now reached safely in a team-leading 16 consecutive games dating back to 4/20 vs. TOL, tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League...through all 32 games this season, his 43 hits are tied for the most in the IL, and a .344 (43-for-125) batting average is tied for fourth-best...

All five of his homers this season have come on the road, and four of the five have either given the Red Wings the lead or tied the game.

This was his seventh career home run off left-handed pitching (2nd in 2024)...he has launched 39 career homers off right-handers.

(RED) WING AROUND THE ROSIE: The Wings offense combined to hit four homers and four doubles last night, including one of each from rehabbing DH JOEY GALLO ...eight extra-base hits are the most from a Wings team since 7/18/2023 vs. DUR, and the most on the road since 8/24/2021 at SYR...

This is the first time Rochester has suffered a loss while collecting eight extra-base hits since 4/13/2019 vs. LHV (11), a game they fell by a score of 20-18.

ERICK THE ARCHITECT: 2B ERICK MEJIA crushed his first home run of the season 382 feet over the left-center field wall last night, finishing the game 2-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs scored...it was his first home run since 9/8/2023 at SYR, and he is the ninth Red Wing to hit a homer in 2024...

It was the Wing's third home run from the ninth spot in the lineup this season...the other two have come off the bat of INF JACKSON CLUFF .

CALL ON ME: CF ALEX CALL turned in a multi-hit performance last night, going 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a walk, and two runs scored...this was his seventh home run of the season, second-most on the team and eight off his career-high set in 2021 (15 in 109 games)...this is also his third four-RBI game of 2024, the first time a Red Wing has collected four RBI in three or more games since Joey Meneses in 2022 (4).

TAKE ME-TO-DINA: RHP ADONIS MEDINA logged his third consecutive scoreless relief appearance on one hit last night, lowering his season ERA to 1.69 (3 ER/ 16.0 IP)...this is the lowest ERA on the Rochester staff for qualified pitchers (min. 10 IP)...

Medina also has a streak of three straight relief appearances without allowing a run, the second time he has completed this feat in 2024.

PICO DE GALLO : DH JOEY GALLO became the 10th Red Wing to homer last night with a three-run shot to right field...the former New York Yankees outfielder ended the night 2-for-5 with a double along with the home run, knocking in three RBI while scoring two runs...the homer is his 42nd career Triple-A home run, and first since 6/11/2023 with St. Paul...

This is the second time this season Gallo has doubled and homered in the same game (4/3 vs. PIT, with WSH).

