Eden Grand Slam Helps Bisons Big 12-7 Comeback Victory Friday

May 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons fell behind early, but were able to dig out of a six-run hole for a resounding 12-7 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons tried to claw their way back following a big top of the second inning for Worcester allowed the team to enjoy a 5-0 lead over Buffalo. The WooSox tacked on another run in the top of the third thanks to a Niko Kavadas solo home run for a 6-0 advantage.

Buffalo scored three times in the bottom of the third inning, cutting the deficit in half. Steward Berroa reached base on a one-out single and scored one batter later thanks to a Spencer Horwitz RBI double. The run scoring double produced Horwitz's 22nd RBI of the year to cut the Worcester lead to 6-1. That was promptly followed by a Leo Jimenez two-run home run to reduce the WooSox lead to 6-3 through three innings.

Aaron Sanchez made his 2024 season debut with the Bisons on Friday night. The former Blue Jays ace and 2010 first round draft pick worked the first four innings for Buffalo. He was charged with six runs, giving up five hits and three walks as well.

The WooSox would pick up another run in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a pair of hit batters by Bisons reliever Brandon Eisert. Eddy Alvarez cashed in his second RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly scoring Nathan Hickey. He was the first batter to be hit by a pitch in the frame. Alvarez's run producing fly out extended the Worcester lead to 7-3 midway through the game.

Jimenez got the run right back for the Bisons with his second home run of the game. His solo homer to center field helped the middle infielder record his first career multi-home run game in his professional career. It allowed the Bisons to get back within three runs, 7-4, through five.

The Bisons would come all the way back thanks to each of the first four batters reaching base in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cam Eden hit his first grand slam of the year, and the fourth for the team overall, for a Buffalo 8-7 lead. The home run was estimated at 406 feet, with an exit velocity of 105.8 miles per hour.

Horwitz would score for the second time in the game thanks to a wild pitch by right hander Justin Hagenman. Buffalo would bat around against the reliever before Melvin Adon would come in the get the final out of the bottom of the sixth. However, the Bisons went to the top of the seventh with a 9-7 lead over Worcester.

Brian Serven added his first hit of the night to bring in a run that extended Buffalo's lead to 10-7 in the bottom of the eighth. Two more runs would score against Jorge Benitez to balloon the Bisons lead to 12-7 heading to the ninth inning. Hagen Danner would secure the final three outs for Buffa

International League Stories from May 10, 2024

