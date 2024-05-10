Bulls Fall to Nashville, 7-1

May 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - The Nashville Sounds defeated the Durham Bulls for the third time in four games, taking a 7-1 decision Friday night before 8,857 fans at the DBAP.

The Sounds (18-19) struck for three runs in the second inning against Bulls starter Shane Baz (L, 0-2). The inning saw three walks, one hit batter, a throwing error and an RBI-double from Vinny Capra, Nashville's only hit in the frame.

Durham (14-23) scored its only run on a solo home run by Ruben Cardenas in the fourth inning, taking out winning pitcher Carlos Rodriguez (W, 3-4), who worked six innings, fanning six.

Nashville tacked on a run in the sixth, one in the eighth and two in the ninth to put the game away.

Kyle Whitten worked three innings of one-run ball in his Triple-A debut. Durham issued eight walks, committed two errors and hit a batter in the loss.

Cardenas paced the Durham offense, going 2-4 with hit team-tying seventh home run.

The Bulls continue their six-game homestand Saturday night at 6:35 PM ET against Nashville with Nathan Wiles (3-2, 6.21) expected to start for Durham against Nashville's Nick Bennett (1-2, 3.24).

