Friday's Durham, Nashville Chosen as Free MiLB.com Game of the Day

May 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Tonight's Durham Bulls game against the Nashville Sounds has been chosen as tonight's free MiLB.com Game Of The Day. The first pitch is slated for a 6:35 PM ET start at the DBAP. Tickets are available via www.durhambulls.com.

A portion of MLB.com's release is below with customer information and platform options.

Per MLB.com: again in 2024, baseball fans can watch Minor League Baseball games across all of MLB's digital platforms.

MLB.TV and At Bat subscribers can watch their favorite team's Minor League affiliates in the app at no additional cost, while all MiLB games will be available on MiLB.TV, on the web and in the MiLB app.

And with or without a subscription, you can watch select, curated Minor League games featuring MLB's top prospects FREE on MLB.com -- at the top of this article -- and on the all season long. The MiLB Game of the Day will be available on MLB.TV as well.

Friday, 6:35 p.m. ET -- Nashville (MIL) @ Durham (TB)

To round out the free-game doubleheader, we have one of the Minors' premier power hitters taking on one of the Brewers' top pitching prospects. Junior Caminero -- MLB's No. 4 prospect -- has been putting his 70-grade power on display for the Rays affiliate this season. Despite missing parts of April with a left hamstring strain, the 20-year-old already has multiple multihomer performances in 2024. Caminero will face Brewers No. 7 prospect Carlos F. Rodriguez, who delivered his best start of the season on May 4, fanning nine and allowing one run in five innings.

