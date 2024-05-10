Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Friday Night

May 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/WB RailRiders at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, May 11, beginning at 2:05 p.m. RHP JOAN ADON will get the ball for the Red Wings game one, and RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE will make the start in the second half of the twin bill.

