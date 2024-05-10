NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Rochester Red Wings

Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Friday Night

May 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release


ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/WB RailRiders at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, May 11, beginning at 2:05 p.m. RHP JOAN ADON will get the ball for the Red Wings game one, and RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE will make the start in the second half of the twin bill.

Check out the Rochester Red Wings Statistics

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...

International League Stories from May 10, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Rochester Red Wings Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central